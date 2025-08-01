Kinder Hospitals Launches Advanced Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Bangalore

Bengaluru: Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Center, Bengaluru, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at its flagship facility in the city. The new unit enhances Kinder’s vision of providing specialized, high-quality critical care to infants, children, and adolescents in urgent need.

Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy, Head of Department and Consultant – paediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases, Manipal Hospital, inaugurated the facility, while MTB Nagaraj, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The event also saw the presence of Dr. Pradeepkumar VK, Chairman, Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Center.

The newly launched PICU is designed to international standards, with Paediatric ICU beds and High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, backed by a team of pediatric specialists and cutting-edge equipment. The unit delivers round-the-clock multidisciplinary support for children facing life-threatening illnesses, surgical emergencies, and complex medical conditions.

“The new facility is a testimony to our unwavering commitment in bringing the highest level of paediatric critical care to Bangalore. At Kinder Hospitals, our priority is not only saving lives but doing so with empathy, precision, and excellence. The Paediatric Intensive Care will further boost Kinder’s reputation as the leading healthcare provider in Bangalore,” said Dr. Pradeepkumar V K, Chairman, Kinder Hospitals.

The PICU features mechanical ventilators, multichannel monitors, high-flow oxygen therapy (HHHFNC), and non-invasive ventilation (NIV) support. The unit is also equipped with point-of-care ultrasound (USG), invasive and non-invasive blood pressure monitoring, central venous access, and PICC line capabilities. Procedural sedation and specialized pediatric trauma services further enhance care delivery. Backed by a full functional lab, radiology, ambulance, and blood storage services round the clock, the hospital meets global benchmarks in pediatric intensive care.

The PICU team is well-equipped to manage a wide spectrum of critical pediatric conditions with expertise and precision. These include respiratory emergencies such as acute asthma, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia with complications; neurological crises like seizures, status epilepticus, meningitis, and encephalitis; and metabolic and infectious conditions such as diabetic ketoacidosis, severe dehydration, and septic shock.

The unit also handles pediatric trauma, foreign body aspiration, poisoning, congenital surgical emergencies, and cases of snake or scorpion envenomation, ensuring comprehensive and timely critical care for children in life-threatening situations.

The addition of the PICU further strengthens Kinder’s comprehensive pediatric care ecosystem, which already includes specialized services in pediatric neurology, orthopaedic and general surgery, urology, nephrology, audiology, and anaesthesiology. It is also supported by advanced newborn and neonatal intensive care, along with laparoscopy, congenital disease management, and dedicated physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, ensuring holistic care for children across all age groups and conditions.