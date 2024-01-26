KMC comprehensive cancer care centre inaugurated in Mangaluru

The new comprehensive cancer care centre and blossom deluxe rooms at the Kasturba medical college (KMC) hospital here, in collaboration with KMC Attavar oncology centre was inaugurated on Friday by state Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Rao said specialised oncology care with a linear oscillator will assist cancer patients from entry to complete cure.

Emphasizing the importance of quality care, he said equipment and technology are essential for public welfare. He said early cancer detection is crucial for long-term benefit and the commitment should be to save every life.

The government plans to make MRI and CT scans free across the state, the minister said. State Assembly Speaker U T Khader, who was also present, said the new equipment at KMC, Mangaluru are crucial not only for Dakshina Kannada district but for the entire coastal region.

Vedavyas Kamath MLA, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) vice chancellor M D Venkatesh and pro-chancellor H S Ballal also spoke.