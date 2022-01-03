KMF denies printing Puneeth's image on milk packets

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials on Sunday denied printing an image of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on their milk packets.

For the past three days a milk packet carrying the image of the late actor went viral on social media claiming that KMF introduced a new milk packet with an image of Puneet Rajkumar as a mark of tribute to him. The post attracted lakhs of people across the State wholeheartedly lauding the KMF's move. Puneet was a KMF brand ambassador for more than a decade, but he did not take any remuneration for this. Even his father late Dr Rajkumar also promoted KMF products free as it would be helpful for farmers.

When contacted, KMF officials clarified that so far no such packet was released into the market. The actor died due to a cardiac arrest two months back plunging a legion of his fans into grief. His ardent fans are still organising condolence meetings across the State.