Knee replacement helps 63-yr-old woman to walk again

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road gave a new lease of life to a 63-year-old woman from Yemen who had been struggling with bilateral knee osteoarthritis for five years. Under the expert care of Dr. Narayan Hulse, Principal Director - Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, the patient underwent Bilateral Total Knee Replacement using innovative medical technology for orthopaedic surgery, VELYS Robotic Technology.

The transformative surgery enabled her to walk on the second day post- surgery.

Patient Zamzam, 63-years-old, had been living with excruciating knee pain for five years. What began as mild discomfort gradually turned into a constant struggle making even basic daily activities like standing or walking nearly impossible, thus confining her mobility. In addition to her knee pain, she also experienced minor lower back issues with radiating pain down her left leg. Although managed with medication, this further limited her mobility and impacted her quality of life. Despite consulting several hospitals in her home country, she found no long-term relief.

Desperate for a medical solution, Zamzam travelled to India and sought consultation at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. After a thorough evaluation, Dr. Narayan Hulse diagnosed her with advanced bilateral knee osteoarthritis. He recommended robot-aided bilateral total knee replacement surgery.

The results were life-changing as she was able to stand and walk with support soon after surgery, taking her first steps toward a pain-free life.

Speaking about robot-aided knee replacement surgeries Dr. Narayan Hulse, Principal Director - Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru said, “Since the introduction of VELYS robot-assisted technology for joint and knee replacements at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, we have successfully completed over 150 surgeries in just four months and over 2000 using other robot-aided systems.

The outcomes have been very encouraging as patients are experiencing less pain, faster recovery and improved accuracy in implant placement. With the addition of the VELYS Robotic System, we are now equipped to deliver an even higher quality of care.”

“We have also performed over 100 robotic Total Hip Replacements and 100 robotic partial knee replacements the highest in the state.

This advanced medical technology for orthopaedic surgery helps us plan and perform surgeries with greater precision, giving patients the best possible outcomes.” Dr Hulse added