Kodagu woman selected for Mrs World competition

Madikeri: Kavya Sanju, a native of Balaji near Gonicoppa, secured the first place in Mrs India Curvy World 2021 beauty competition held at Jaipur on Sunday.

Kavya will represent India at the Mrs World beauty competition to be held in Bali, Indonesia in January. More than 40 participated in the competition in which 16 qualified for the final rounds.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Kavya Sanju recalled going through 12 rounds to reach the first place. Kavya who got married 16 years ago, said that regular yoga practise and gym exercise are secret of her beauty and attributed her success at the pageant to answering judges' questions correctly in the interview. She said she never expected the first place in the competition.

She got selected in the Bengaluru round at Sheraton Brigade, wherein she competed with over 70 participants. On academic front, Kavya bagged a gold medal in psychology in post-graduation in University of Mysuru.