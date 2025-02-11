Koramangala Flyover on Fast Track: Minister Ramalinga Reddy Instructs Year-End Completion

Bengaluru: Koramangala Flyover is gaining momentum after a recent review meeting at Vikas Soudha chaired by Transport and Muzarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy. The meeting was attended by BBMP Administrator Uma Shankar, BBMP Special Commissioner Avinash, BBMP Chief Engineer Lokesh and their staff, along with Contractor Raghunath Naidu and the presidents of Koramangala and STBED RWAs.

A subsequent review meeting was held on February 11 at Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s office, followed by a site visit to inspect progress on the flyover. Officials noted that in the last month, site work has progressed by an additional 10%, supplementing the 35% of work already completed. The contractor has completed the erection of the long-pending LG2—an initiative aimed at expediting the installation of flyover segments. In addition, from LG1, three spans have been fully launched with the erection of 35 segments. Efforts to clear debris and waste materials beneath the flyover have nearly been completed to ensure smoother traffic flow, while work on the footpath and roadside drains is also underway.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy reiterated his directive to the contractor and BBMP engineers, instructing them to complete the Koramangala Flyover by the end of the year. The site inspection, which included the participation of BBMP Special Commissioner Avinash, Chief Engineer Lokesh, Contractor Raghunath Naidu, and the presidents of the Koramangala RWA, underscored the commitment to fast-track the project for improved urban mobility.