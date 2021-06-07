KPCC organizes vaccination camp for 3,000 people at Bidrahalli

Bengaluru : The Karnataka Congress organized a Covid vaccination camp in Bidrahalli village located on the outskirts of Bengaluru to vaccinate over 3,000 people across age and occupations on Sunday.

"Aiming higher and taking the lead, today, Congress party workers have undertaken the initiative to vaccinate an entire village free of cost at Bidarahalli in Mahadevapur constituency," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said at the vaccination camp.

"I inaugurated the free '3 lakh vaccination drive' by taking my second vaccination shot in Davanagere. If our Rs 100 crore plan is approved by the Govt., we can expedite vaccination across Karnataka," Shivakumar said asserting Congress party leaders are working beyond possibilities to save the lives. Apart from vaccination drives, they are also distributing free ration kits across sections of society.

After inaugurating free Vaccination Drive in Bidarahalli, Shivakumar interacted with registrants, reminding them to collect their vaccination certificate. He took stock of the vaccination camp to ensure all arrangements are in place and people get free vaccination without any hassle.

The KPCC chief propounded, Congress party will step-up its Covid relief operations and reach out to every section of the society in coming days.

He also lamented BJP for being unplanned and indifferent towards people and handling pandemic driven crisis.

"In Karnataka, the final days of BJP are close. Death is striving everywhere and people are scolding the government for being a failure. They have no plan and mechanism to vaccinate and save people of the state," Shivakumar said.

"Contrary to BJP leaders who are minting Rs 700 per vaccine, Congress party workers are using money from their own pocket to organize these vaccination camps and facilitate people to take the jab," KPCC chief said expressing confidence that people are realizing that it is the Congress party who cares for them and concerned about their well-being.

Shivakumar again requested BJP government to allow Congress party to procure the vaccines of Rs 100 crore and vaccinate everyone in Karnataka for free. The Karnataka Congress will contribute Rs 10 crore from its coffers while 90 crore will be mobilized through MPLAD & MLA-LAD funds of the sitting legislators.