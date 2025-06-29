KPTCL leads electricity safety education initiative

Udupi: A spirited initiative unfolded in the rural landscapes of coastal Karnataka as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), teamed up with TLM and MESCOM, to deliver an electrical safety awareness campaign at the Government Higher Primary School in Nallur of Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

Launched on June 27, 2025, as part of the National Electrical Safety Week, this event aimed to educate young minds and address safety concerns in underserved areas. The central message disseminated in the campaign was to raise awareness about electrical risks, and fire outbreaks due to electricity.

The National Electrical Safety Week, driven by the National Safety Council of India with backing from the Central Electricity Authority, kicks off each year on June 26 to tackle these hazards head-on, making events like this a vital part of the national strategy.

This program delivered practical advices such as avoiding circuit overloads and spotting unsafe electrical goods.

Local educators hailed the approach, noting that these young learners could spread safety knowledge within their families and communities.

By harnessing the school’s community influence, it fills a void in rural safety efforts, which often center on urban areas.

With the National Electrical Safety Week ongoing, the Karkala success story could pave the way for similar efforts across Karnataka and beyond say KPTCL officials.