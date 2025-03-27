Live
- Dilip Jaiswal slams Lalu Prasad for opposing Waqf Amendment Bill
- WFP warns of malnutrition threats in Afghanistan, 3.5 million children at risk in 2025
- IPL 2025: De Kock made Archer look like he was bowling quite slow, says Moeen Ali
- 'BJP suppressing free speech,' says Pramod Tiwari on LoP Gandhi's treatment in Parliament
- K'taka: Justice Nagamohan Das panel submits report on internal reservation for SCs in govt jobs
- Indian IT services to log 6-8 pc growth once again in fiscal 2026: Crisil
- How Policy Reforms and Infrastructure Investments Are Powering Viksit Bharat and Transforming the Indian Logistics Industry
- YSRCP Secures YSR District ZP Chairman Post
- Tiger cub disappears in MP's Panna Reserve, authority says 'natural'
- Stalin Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Remarks On Language And Delimitation
KSRTC Announces 2,000 Extra Buses for Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr Festivals
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will run 2,000 extra buses between March 28 and 30 to accommodate travelers during Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that it will run 2,000 extra buses for travelers during the Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr festivals.
Ugadi will be celebrated on March 30, and Eid al-Fitr is expected to be on March 31. To help with the increased travel demand, KSRTC will operate extra buses from Bengaluru to various destinations from March 28 to 30. Return buses will be available on March 31.
Special buses will leave from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Bus Station to destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and many others. Buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will also serve routes to Mysuru, Hunsur, Virajpet, and nearby areas.
Premium buses from the BMTC Bus Station in Shanthinagar will travel to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode.
You can book these special buses in advance through the KSRTC computerized reservation system.