KSRTC Announces 2,000 Extra Buses for Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr Festivals

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that it will run 2,000 extra buses for travelers during the Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr festivals.

Ugadi will be celebrated on March 30, and Eid al-Fitr is expected to be on March 31. To help with the increased travel demand, KSRTC will operate extra buses from Bengaluru to various destinations from March 28 to 30. Return buses will be available on March 31.

Special buses will leave from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Bus Station to destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and many others. Buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will also serve routes to Mysuru, Hunsur, Virajpet, and nearby areas.

Premium buses from the BMTC Bus Station in Shanthinagar will travel to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode.

You can book these special buses in advance through the KSRTC computerized reservation system.