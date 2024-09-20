  • Menu
KSRTC bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award and Golden Star Award-2024

KSRTC bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award and Golden Star Award-2024
KSRTC has bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award for its implementation of Unique HR Strategy and Golden Star Awards for its prestigious Branding initiative.

Bengaluru: KSRTC has bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award for its implementation of Unique HR Strategy and Golden Star Awards for its prestigious Branding initiative.

In an award felicitation function held at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, Prof( Dr) RamaPrasad Banerjee, EIILM Kolkata, Sanjay Ramdas Kamath, Senior Vice President and Business Head, SASIA presented the award to KSRTC. Somashekar, Executive Engineer, Narasimha Varma V, Law Officer, Satish Kumar N, Divisional Traffic Officer and Chandregowda AG, Security and Vigilance Officer, KSRTC received the awards on behalf of the Corporation.

