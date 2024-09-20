Live
- Adani Energy Solutions to see 20 pc CAGR revenue growth with over 100 pc upside for stock
- $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report
- 1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
- A Quick View of Lung Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Preventions
- 'Politics is filled with poison today’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul Gandhi
- 4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone
- Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024
- Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion
- LIC MF launches new manufacturing fund, NFO available till Oct 4
- Enough is enough, says Elon Musk over US FAA fining SpaceX ‘for trivia’
Just In
KSRTC bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award and Golden Star Award-2024
Highlights
KSRTC has bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award for its implementation of Unique HR Strategy and Golden Star Awards for its prestigious Branding initiative.
Bengaluru: KSRTC has bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award for its implementation of Unique HR Strategy and Golden Star Awards for its prestigious Branding initiative.
In an award felicitation function held at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, Prof( Dr) RamaPrasad Banerjee, EIILM Kolkata, Sanjay Ramdas Kamath, Senior Vice President and Business Head, SASIA presented the award to KSRTC. Somashekar, Executive Engineer, Narasimha Varma V, Law Officer, Satish Kumar N, Divisional Traffic Officer and Chandregowda AG, Security and Vigilance Officer, KSRTC received the awards on behalf of the Corporation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS