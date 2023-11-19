KSRTC bags prestigious SKOCH National Award for innovative Insurance Scheme

Bengaluru:The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bags prestigious SKOCH National Award- 2023 for its innovative Rs 1 Crore accident relief Sarige Suraksha Insurance Scheme for its staff which is the first in the history of transport organizations in the country.

SKOCH Group India is an independent think tank industry based in Delhi established in 1997, which has instituted SKOCH awards in 2003 for best governance, finance, technology and inclusive growth. SKOCH group selects the projects for awards based on benchmark performance and outcome.

At the 95th SKOCH SUMMIT organized by SKOCH India today, Sameer Kochchar, President SKOCH Group has presented SKOCH Governance Award 2023 to KSRTC for implementing Rs 1 Crore accident relief sarige suraksha Insurance Scheme. N K Basavaraju, Chief Mechanical Engineer and B Srinivasa, Divisional Controller, Mysore Division, KSRTC have received the award on behalf of KSRTC.

The corporation has so far distributed an accident insurance compensation cheque of Rs 1 crore each to the 9 dependents of its employees under this scheme.