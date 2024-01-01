KSRTC commemorates new year with dependents of deceased employees

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai Minister commemorated the onset of 2024 by spending time with the dependent family members of deceased employees. Last year, in response to the tragic accidents, relief compensations of Rs 1 crore each were disbursed to nine dependents of the deceased employees. On Monday, a sum of Rs 1 crore each was disbursed to three more dependent families of the deceased employees.



While presenting the cheque, The Minister conveyed his heartfelt wishes for success in their future endeavors. He presented sweets and sarees as tokens of appreciation to the dependents. While Speaking, he acknowledged that while he couldn't replace the irreplaceable loss of the deceased employees, the implemented insurance scheme aims to offer strength and security to pursue the education of their children. He emphasized that this financial aid would empower them to lead independent lives.

"Sarige Suraksha" Accident Relief Scheme

In an effort to ensure financial stability for the families of employees who lost their lives during duty or off-duty accidents, or in cases of physical disability, KSRTC has introduced two insurance schemes of Rs 50 Lakhs Personnel Accident Insurance Scheme in partnership with United India Insurance Company. And Rs 50 Lakhs Corporate Salary Package Scheme in collaboration with the State Bank of India.

These schemes are designed to provide comprehensive coverage and support during challenging times for the affected families. After the implementation of the scheme, unfortunately, 17 employees have lost their lives in on-duty or off-duty accidents.

The deceased dependents insurance relief compensation distribution was done To B M Puttuswamy, Driver, Vijayanagar Depot, Mysore Division who lost his life on 25 January 2023 in a private two-wheeler accident with a car. He dedicated 26 years of service to the corporation and is survived by his wife and three children. His dependents will receive Rs 1 crore as accident relief compensation along with Rs 18.74 Lakhs encompassing gratuity, PF, leave encashment, employee’s family welfare scheme, DRBF, and group insurance.

Another deceased Ashok Kumar, Driver, Dharmasthala Depot, Puttur Division: Lost his life on 24 May 2023 in a private two-wheeler accident with a car. He served the corporation for 12 years and is survived by his wife and two daughters. His dependents will be compensated with Rs 1 crore as accident relief along with Rs 21.01 Lakhs, including gratuity, PF, leave encashment, employee’s family welfare scheme, DRBF, and group insurance.

Aldo, driver Ramesh G from Depot-5, Bangalore Central Division lost his life on 28 June 2023 while performing duties on an electric vehicle (KA-51-EJ-0538) on the Madikeri-Bangalore route. He served the corporation for 20 years and is survived by his wife and son. His dependents will receive Rs. 1 crore as accident relief compensation along with Rs. 24.81 Lakhs, covering gratuity, PF, leave encashment, employee’s family welfare scheme, DRBF, and group insurance.

In the event V Anbukkumar, Managing Director, Dr. Nandini Devi K, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), dependent family members, officers, and employees were present.















