KSRTC has won 9 and BMTC 4 PRCI awards for its excellence & unique innovations
Bengaluru: In the 17th Global Communication Conclave and an award felicitation function organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Corporate Collateral National Awards function for its excellence and unique innovations at its PHD Chambers, New Delhi.
The Information Commissioner, Bangladesh, Gulam Rehman, Chief Emeritus, PRCI, M B Jayaram, B V Vittal, Director , NFL, Professor Matthew Hibberd, Director of the Institute of Media and Journalism ( IMeG), Switzerland presented the awards to KSRTC and BMTC.
As KSRTC gets awards in Customer Friendly Company of the Year-Diamond Award, Best Innovative Service of the Year-Diamond Award, Corporate and Business Communication Campaign-Diamond Award, Best use of Technology in Customer Service-Silver Award, Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion-Silver Award, Best Innovative Product of the Year-Silver Award, Unique H R Initiative-Bronze Award, PR case Study-Bronze Award and Print Regional House Journal - Consolation prize.
KSRTC Divisional Controllers Himavardhana Naidu Alluri, Chikkaballapura Division, V Basavaraju, Kolar Division, S Laxman, Bangalore Central Division and S P Nagaraja, Mandya Division received the awards on behalf of KSRTC.
BMTC has won 4 PRCI awards in following categories Corporate Broucher - Diamond Award, Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Gold Award, Unique HR Initiative - Silver Award and Most creative ad of the year -Bronze Award. The Divisional Controller, West Division, SN Srinath received the awards on behalf of BMTC.