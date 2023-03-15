KSRTC levies user fee on passengers

The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) levies user fee for the passengers travelling in the KSRTC buses operated on Bengaluru-Mysuru new express highway.National Highways Authority of India has started collecting user fee for buses operating through the first phase of newly constructed express highway between Bangalore-Nidhaghatta at Kaniminike toll plaza on National Highway No-275 Bengaluru-Mysuru route from 14 March.





The KSRTC, Chief Traffic Manager stated, With a view to offset the cost, KSRTC is constrained to levy a user fee of Rs 15 per passenger travelling in Karnataka Sarige buses, Rs 18 in Rajahamsa Buses and Rs 20 in other buses/multi axle buses. This user fee is applicable only for the passengers traveling in the buses operated exclusively on the express highway. User fee will not be levied in other services. This is the practice followed across all the toll roads.



