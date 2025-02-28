  • Menu
KSRTC received Governance Now 11th PSU National Award and PSU Leadership Award – 2025

At the awards ceremony organized by Governance Now, KSRTC’s Managing Director, V Anbukumar, IAS, was bestowed with the PSU Atmanirbhar Leadership Award as Best MD award

Bengaluru: At the awards ceremony organized by Governance Now, KSRTC’s Managing Director, V Anbukumar, IAS, was bestowed with the PSU Atmanirbhar Leadership Award as Best MD award. The award was presented by Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Ministry of Coal and Mines, Government of India and Satyapal Singh former Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development and Water Resources , River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Govt.of India.

At KSRTC a total of 1,314 buses have been successfully refurbished in the corporation, including 1184 Karnataka Sarige buses, 115 city buses, and 15 Airavat Club Class buses. This initiative has resulted in savings of over ₹250 crore for KSRTC. The project, undertaken in line with the concept of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, has been recognized for its excellence in promoting self-reliance.

BS Nagaraj Murthy, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer, KSRTC, was also present at the event.

