K’taka BJP’s padyatra demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation enters third day

Bengalur: The padyatra by the BJP and the JD(S) for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam entered its third day on Monday.

On the third day of the "Mysuru Chalo" march, the leaders commenced the padayatra from Kengal town after taking the blessings of Kengal Hanumanta Swamy.

Speaking to the media in Kengal, BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that the intensity of our struggle has reached the Congress and the state government, leading to a situation where the Congress government is standing on one leg.

He criticized Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala for coming to lecture the legislators and instructing them to protect Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He accused them of trying to justify a government and Chief Minister entangled in scams with messages from the Gandhi family in Delhi.

"We are starting the third day of our march after paying our respects to Kengal Shri Hanumanta Swamy. Leaders, representatives, and activists from the BJP and the JD(S) are participating with great enthusiasm. The march is gaining more confidence and enthusiasm daily, and the ruling party is becoming uneasy," he stated.

"This is not a struggle for mere show; it is about the Rs 187 crore scam in the Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation and the injustice to marginalized communities due to the MUDA scam. They have robbed the funds. We need to teach this corrupt Congress government a lesson," he added.

"In Wayanad, hundreds have lost their lives. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced 100 houses, which is good, but in Mysuru district where the Chief Minister hails from, applications seeking land allotment to thousands of poor and displaced people are still pending. CM Siddaramaiah is not addressing this. This is a question for the people of the state. People are cursing this government and CM Siddaramaiah," Vijayendra charged.

"Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar's statements are not relevant now. It is a question of the state's people who are questioning the deception of the Congress party which came to power by claiming to represent the Ahinda community. There are questions about daylight robbery; they must answer," he stated.

"Are we threatening the Congress? They claim to have the support of 136 legislators. If the Chief Minister is feeling unstable, the Congress must have somewhere admitted defeat. The government is sinking in scams. They don't seem to know what to do. We are not trying to intimidate them; as a responsible opposition we are striving to deliver justice to the people of this land," he claimed.