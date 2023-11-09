K'taka Cong govt is pursuing 'hate politics', will take up hunger protest: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday that the Congress government in Karnataka is carrying out "hate politics" and to protest it, he will launch a hunger strike for three days at the end of this month.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said he would launch the protest on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha or at the Freedom Park. "I will fix the date tomorrow," he added.

"In the RR Nagar constituency represented by BJP MLA N. Munirathna in Bengaluru, the government is carrying out politics of hatred. They have stopped funds for the development works and created confusion," he stated.

"I did not expect this kind of hate politics from the Congress government. Before the winter session in Belagavi, a protest would be held symbolically. I will ask BJP MLAs to take up the matter for discussion in the Assembly," Yediyurappa stated.

The government had taken back Rs 126 crore fund released for the development of RR Nagar constituency. "I am trying to talk to the government. If the government does not respond, agitation is inevitable. "It is not a new thing for me," he stated.

Yediyurappa further attacked that the contractors are not carrying out work throughout the state. They have been asked to give seven to eight per cent commission even for old works.

When asked about many BJP leaders joining Congress after the festival, Yediyurappa maintained that they let the leaders go wherever they wanted. "I am not bothered. I am thinking how we can work as an opposition party and not be interested in speaking on other things," he stated.

Reacting to the statement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that funds of RR Nagar being withheld for illegalities and misappropriation, Yediyurappa stated, "If there is any illegality, let them get the probe done and take action. How far is it tenable to withhold all development work? I ask Shivakumar, is it not the politics of hatred? I appeal to the government not to do this."