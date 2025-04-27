K’taka govt tracking Pakistani nationals, sending them back: Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday said that the state government was tracking Pakistani nationals and sending them back.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “The authorities are in the process of identifying Pakistani nationals. We have sensitised all officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP). All senior officers and responsible authorities in each range have been briefed.”

He said, “The Central government sent an advisory to the state on Friday in this regard. As per the advisory, we are initiating action. It seems they (Central government) have provided exemptions for people holding long-term visas.”

“For those on tourist visas and a certain category of visas, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that they are sent back. The authorities are already asking identified Pakistani nationals to leave immediately. We are acting according to the directions of the Centre,” Parameshwara said.

When asked about the number of Pakistani nationals residing in Karnataka, he stated, “I do not know the exact numbers, but authorities are tracking them in every district.

The SPs have been briefed, and steps are also being taken in the capital city, Bengaluru. Students from Pakistan will also be sent back, as the central government has not provided any exemption for them.” When asked if there was an exemption for students, he replied, “The Centre’s advisory had not mentioned any relaxation.”

He further said that a continuous security alert has been maintained since the terror attack in Pahalgam. All Director Generals of Police (DGPs) across the country have been informed about the matter. “It is an ongoing process,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in the Central government has issued an advisory to identify and send back Pakistani nationals.

In that advisory, they have categorised different visa types, but Pakistani nationals across categories have been asked to leave, he reiterated. He added, “Everyone spoke about an intelligence failure in the beginning, and I have also issued a statement in this regard.” (IANS)