K'taka Minister defends Raihan Vadra, slams BJP over 'soft launch' remark

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday defended Raihan Vadra, son of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after the BJP described his art exhibition as a soft launch for his entry into politics, questioning why the opposition was criticising the activities of political leaders’ family members.

“If Raihan wants to showcase his art, what is wrong with that? Should people not exhibit their art? Should they not earn a living, get into politics or do business?” he asked.

Kharge said the children of political leaders should be free to pursue their interests and careers without facing criticism solely because of their family backgrounds.

“If my son is doing something, why can't he do it because he is Priyank Kharge's son and Mallikarjun Kharge's grandson? Should they not follow their hobbies? Should they not get into art, business or politics?” he said.

Maintaining that electoral democracy gave people the right to choose their representatives, Kharge said political participation should be determined by voters rather than family connections.

“This government is elected, not selected. If Kharge's son is an MLA, he is an elected MLA, not a selected MLA. BJP leaders' sons can enter politics, so why can't my son or Priyanka Gandhi's son enter politics?” he asked.

He also referred to the business activities of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's children and the involvement of other political leaders' children in business and public life, questioning why similar pursuits by Congress leaders' family members were labelled dynastic politics.

“BJP leaders' children run schools, including international schools, do business and enter politics. If they do it, it is called a masterstroke, but if someone from Congress does it, it is called parivarvaad,” Kharge said.

He argued that political leaders' children had the right to pursue art, business or politics as long as their activities were legal. Accusing the BJP of applying different standards to the families of leaders from the two parties, Kharge questioned why the same activities were viewed differently depending on their political affiliations.

The BJP on Friday claimed that the artwork supposed to be presented by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan didn't include any political content when it was sent for approval to the Bikaner House in June.

The party also accused Priyanka Gandhi of “manufacturing a controversy” by forcing her son to include political artwork in his exhibition to “soft launch” him into politics.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the House approved Raihan's exhibit as his proposal declared that his exhibition would contain themes of nature, wildlife, artwork and sculpture.

He said Raihan was made to include political content in his artwork later.

“Under pressure from his family for a political launch, the political photographs were inserted later on, after which Bikaner House reverted, asking for removal on 21st October 2026! Priyanka Vadra's entire attempt was to soft launch her son by manufacturing a controversy. She has lost political faith in Rahul Gandhi!,” Bhandari said in a tweet.



