K’taka raises cap to 50 quintals per farmer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday revised its maize procurement order, raising the maximum quantity that can be purchased from each farmer under the support price scheme.

A corrigendum issued following the government order states that the earlier cap of 20 quintals per farmer has been increased to 50 quintals.

“Based on the extent of land held by farmers as recorded in the FRUITS software, up to 50 quintals of maize per farmer shall be purchased at the support price of Rs 2,400 per quintal, calculated at 12 quintals per acre. Priority shall be given to procurement through PACS located near distilleries,” the statement said. The procurement rate remains unchanged at Rs 2,400 per quintal. The order reiterates that purchases will be prioritised through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) near distilleries. The revision comes after maize growers recently staged demonstrations protesting what they described as “unfair treatment”.