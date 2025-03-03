K’taka’s north interior dists to experience higher than usual heat for next 2 months

Bengaluru: The heatwave has already intensified in the state, and the temperature will continue to scorch people for another three months. The official summer has already begun, which will continue till the end of May.

This year, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the state will be higher than usual. Especially in the North interior districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgiri, Vijayapura, Gadag, Belgaum, and Bagalkot, the temperature will be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than usual. The maximum temperature is likely to rise from 42 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will be normal or one or two degrees Celsius higher than usual in the coastal and south interior districts.

From March to May, there is a possibility of 2 to 14 days of hot wind days in some parts of the state. Hot winds are likely to blow in most of the districts of the North interior.

Even if the temperature is 1 degree Celsius higher than the normal, it is called above normal temperature. If the average temperature in an area is recorded above 40 degrees Celsius, it is considered to be hot weather. If the average temperature is 5 degrees Celsius higher than the normal for three days, it is considered to be hot weather. In the northern interior districts of April and May, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius, says meteorologist Srinivas Reddy. The temperature has increased in North India, and its impact will be felt in the northern districts of the state. He also says that the La Nina condition is weakening and is continuing at a neutral pace, which is also a major reason for the increase in temperature.

February of this year is the hottest month since 1901. It was recorded at 22.04 degrees Celsius compared to the country’s average temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius. High temperatures were also recorded in southern states including Karnataka. The usual temperature in the southern states is a maximum of 32.13 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.74 degrees Celsius. But this time the maximum was recorded at 33.23 degrees Celsius and a minimum at 20.28 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that there will be hot winds in the coastal districts of the state for two more days. On March 2 and 3, the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will experience high temperatures and hot winds will blow. On March 1, the maximum temperature was recorded at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district at 40.1 degrees Celsius, at Uppinangady at 39.1 degrees Celsius, at Karwar in Uttara Kannada district at 39.9 degrees Celsius, and at Honnavar at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

The state will record higher temperatures than usual in April - May. There is a high possibility of hot winds in the north interior districts. There will also be some rain, which will not have any effect on the temperature. Hot winds are very rare in February. But this year, hot winds have appeared on the state’s coast. This shows the intensity of the heat, said CS Patil, scientist and director of the India Meteorological Department (Bengaluru).