Bengaluru: A sting operation has thrown Karnataka’s political scene into upheaval, with the related case drawing sharper official attention. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has levelled a grave charge that a 600-crore-rupee arrangement was made to finish off the family of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, adding that no uncertainty surrounds the existence of the deal.

Speaking to reporters about a clip circulating on a website in which a voice states that one family was finished for 600 crore rupees, Kumaraswamy declared that the words leave no room for doubt that H D Deve Gowda’s family is the target.

He identified the senior figure in question as none other than the present chief minister and insisted the matter requires investigation on a large scale. The vessel of wrongdoing has been filled to capacity, he said, and the facts must emerge; divine forces, not human effort, are bringing them forward after attempts to suppress them through police officers.

On the sting-operation case itself, he stated that investigators are focusing on his own people and that he is granting five days’ time. No one should feel apprehension or fear, he added, having already directed everyone to present themselves for interrogation; Chandan associated with the social-media platform will appear.

Proper investigation must begin, he continued, citing the number of murders that have occurred, including the killing of a driver near Kolar and a video that circulated the previous day, and asked why those involved have not been summoned. “When the home minister requests evidence, many police personnel and judges already hold recordings. Should any of his own workers have erred, action may be taken; the demand is for honest inquiry rather than intimidation,” he said.