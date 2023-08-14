Kumaraswamy reacts to Congress taunts on his Cambodia trip

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday retaliated to the charges of Congress over his recent trip to Cambodia.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy had taunted Kumaraswamy by saying that he should stay abroad and necessary arrangements could be made.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that a few ministers have suggested that he stay back abroad to leave them to loot the state.

“They are indulging in shameless loot. Do I have to get my arrangements done by them? Do I have to take that sinful money? Don’t I deserve to go to a foreign country in my capacity? For 12 years I was busy with party work, there was no opportunity for me to go out. There is a proverb which underlines the importance of travelling and reading,” he said.

Kumarswamy said that he needed to know about the various models of administration across the world and compare the systems existing in India and there. “I was invited to Cambodia by friends and I have been there. There is a wonderful temple in Cambodia built on a huge proportion of land. Even our country does not have a similar temple. It is a temple of Trimurti -- Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara. I was taken aback to see the magnificent temple,” he said.

"Cambodia as a country is on the path of progress. Once it was under severe crisis but it is growing with giant strides. One of the ministers there informed me that the country’s GDP is 7.7 per cent. There are strict rules for utilization of public funds.

“We don’t have a crunch for funds. But, the money is being looted here. In Madhya Pradesh also 40 per cent commission allegations have surfaced. I don’t understand where the leaders are taking this country to?” Kumaraswamy stated.

He further attacked Minister Cheluvarayaswamy that getting a cabinet berth is not a license to indulge in daylight robbery.

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy and Kumaraswamy locked horns earlier also over the allegations of demand of bribes against the former after a letter surfaced. Later, the Congress government stated that it was a fake letter created by vested interests and lodged a police complaint over the matter. It also made indirect reference to Kumaraswamy.