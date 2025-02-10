Kumbh Mela begins at Triveni Sangam in T Narasipur today

Mysuru: The Kumbh Mela, a sacred event held once every three years, would begin on February 10, at the Triveni Sangam in T. Narasipur, Mysore district. This marks a significant occasion, as the Kumbh Mela is also taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, after 144 years, drawing millions of devotees.

In Karnataka, the Triveni Sangam, where the holy rivers Kaveri, Kapila, and Sfatika Sarovar meet, will witness a massive influx of devotees seeking to take part in the auspicious Maghamasa holy bath. The event will span three days, from February 10 to 12.

Minister Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the Kumbh Mela, with notable religious figures, including Adi Chunchanagiri Nirmalanandanath Swamiji and Suttur Shivaratrideshikendra Swamiji, joining the celebrations. The event is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the country.

The district administration has made extensive preparations to accommodate the large crowd. Infrastructure arrangements, including sanitation, water, and safety measures, have been put in place to ensure a smooth and successful event. Nirmalanda Nath Swamiji recently visited the Triveni Sangam to inspect the site and meet with officials. He emphasised the importance of ensuring all basic facilities are available to the public and urged both officials and the public to cooperate for the success of the Kumbh Mela.