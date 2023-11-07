Landslide in historic Hulikere tunnel

Mandya: The iconic Hulikere tunnel canal in Mandya taluk, known as Asia's first tunnel canal constructed for irrigation, faces a critical situation as a section of the tunnel collapsed due to continuous heavy rains on Monday night. This historic canal is an integral part of irrigation arrangements for various districts, including Mandya, drawing water from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir built across the river Cauvery.

The Hulikere tunnel canal, which holds a significant place in the history of irrigation in India, was constructed by the esteemed engineer Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya. The torrential rains that swept through Mandya recently led to landslides in the region, specifically impacting the tunnel canal area.

The incident took place in Hulikere village of Mandya taluk, raising concerns among local villagers and farmers. The tunnel, which passes through the heart of the village, unexpectedly collapsed, causing damage to a wall adjacent to a flour mill. Fortunately, the incident occurred during the night, and no casualty occured. The landslide took place just 20 meters away from the VC tunnel, a prominent structure constructed by Visvesvaraya during his time. During the construction of the tunnel, a landslide occurred in the area used for the transportation of soil and other materials. This area, which is connected to the canal tunnel, had been repurposed for residential use, with its top covered in soil.

The recent heavy rains, however, led to the collapse of the soil covering the tunnel and triggered the subsequent landslides. The incident also resulted in the collapse of the wall of a house located nearby. Police and fire brigade personnel have already reached the site, and local residents have urged the authorities responsible for the VC channel to address the situation and close the tunnel.