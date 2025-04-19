Law & order situation in Karnataka improving: Home Minister G. Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Responding to the recent shootout targeting late underworld don Muthappa Rai’s son and other crimes across the state, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that the law and order situation in the state was improving.

Speaking to the media in the backdrop of the shooting incident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara remarked that his statements often get distorted in the media, so he would be cautious in making comments.

“I received a briefing from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner this morning. All parameters, including cybercrime cases, have shown a decline compared to last year,” Parameshwara said.

He added, “If someone says the law and order situation is not good, they must think carefully before making such a statement.”

Regarding the shootout incident involving Muthappa Rai’s son, Ricky Rai, HM Parameshwara stated, “I have been informed about the incident. Police officers have briefed me that the firing took place between 1 am and 2 am. I’m receiving updates. We are aware of the firing, and the victim has been admitted to hospital. I have sought further details. Additional police force has been deployed, and the investigation is underway.”

Commenting on the caste census, HM Parameshwara stated that all ministers were being asked to share their opinions, and everyone was participating in the ongoing discussion.

“Eventually, the government and the Chief Minister will make a decision. It will be a Cabinet decision, not an individual one, and certainly not just the decision of CM Siddaramaiah,” he clarified.

He further said, “The Opposition will make their claims, and we are observing them. It is a socio-economic and educational survey. The main objective, and the terms of reference, are to assess the status of communities in terms of social, economic, and educational factors. The survey was conducted with these goals in mind.”

“During the process, numerical data was naturally collected and submitted to the government. The government now has to study it and use it to formulate policies and programmes,” he added.

Parameshwara mentioned that some ministers have raised concerns about the reported population figures of their communities. “After studying the report, I believe this is one of the most scientifically-conducted enumerations of data. If the media accesses it, you will see the same.”

“They collected minute details – for example, whether a family has a bore well, and whether it is functional or not. Signatures were taken from the family and the supervising officer during data collection. We have all that information,” he said.

“The survey teams visited 1.37 crore families. All data has been verified with signatures. It’s not possible to fabricate such a report as the Opposition alleges. The data is available with the commissionerate, and anyone can verify it,” he emphasised.

When asked whether the caste data could be used for implementing internal reservation, Parameshwara responded, “Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das has been tasked with collecting data specifically related to SCs and STs. Once that data is available, it will be compared with this survey. There won’t be any confusion. Let the survey be completed.”

Speaking on the controversy involving the removal of a sacred thread during examinations, Parameshwara said, “It is a serious mistake. I do not agree with such an act. During exams, candidates are asked to follow certain guidelines, but this was an individual’s mistake, and society as a whole does not support it.”



