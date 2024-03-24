Live
Just In
Leadership crisis surfaces again in Congress
Bengaluru: The crisis over the Congress leadership in Karnataka has surfaced once again in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Former minister and Congress MLA S.R. Srinivas has said that the Congress should get more seats in the Lok Sabha election.
“We have to ensure the Congress gets more seats so that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to serve us as the Chief Minister,” MLA Srinivas said during an election campaign rally in Tumakuru.
Reacting to the development, LoP R. Ashoka said there is infighting in the Congress. “There is a gang within the Congress party, which is conspiring to bring down the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.
He said that Gubbi Congress MLA Srinivas has told the truth. Sources said that following the quashing of the ED case in the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he is all set to stake claim the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 years.