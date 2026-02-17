London-based flagship playful tech retail store inaugurated at Indiranagar

Bengaluru: In the heart of India’s Silicon Valley, where innovation pulses through the streets like the city’s infamous traffic, London-based tech brand Nothing made a grand entrance on Valentine’s Day. The inauguration of their first Indian flagship store in Bengaluru’s trendy Indiranagar neighbourhood was a celebration of tech, community, and that quintessential Bengaluru flair.

Over 2,000 enthusiasts turned out, transforming 100 Feet Road into a sea of excited faces, smartphones aloft, and cheers that echoed the startup energy of this bustling metropolis.

The buzz began weeks earlier, with Nothing teasing the event on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). On February 6, the brand’s Indian handle announced the store’s location at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, inviting fans to join the festivities starting at 9:00 am on February 14.

The city, known for its tech-savvy population and vibrant startup ecosystem, proved the perfect backdrop for a brand that’s all about transparency and innovation since its founding by Carl Pei in 2020. By the morning of the launch, queues had snaked over 300 meters, with some die-hard fans arriving as early as 4:00 am. Official queuing kicked off at 9:00 am, but the energy was palpable much earlier. A photo posted at 7 am captured the growing crowd, encapsulating the organic hype that defines Bengaluru’s tech scene. Special offers for early birds, added fuel to the fire, drawing a diverse mix of young professionals, students, and gadget aficionados from across the city. The highlight of the day? Nothing CEO Carl Pei and co-founder Akis Evangelidis arrived in true Bengaluru style—Pei in a customized white auto-rickshaw branded with the company’s logo. As Pei waved from the auto amid roaring cheers, it blended Nothing’s quirky, retro-futuristic vibe with Bengaluru’s everyday chaos and charm. Inside the 5,032-square-foot store, visitors were treated to an immersive experience inspired by 1970s assembly lines. Exposed concrete, aluminum, steel, and glass create a transparent aesthetic that mirrors Nothing’s design philosophy. Interactive zones allow hands-on testing of smartphones, earbuds, CMF sub-brand devices, and accessories.

Post-opening, Pei shared a video thanking the “crazy” turnout, while the brand’s X post announced the store as officially open, showcasing sleek interiors. Vloggers and visitors alike have been seen visiting the store.

With plans for more flagships in Tokyo and New York, the Indiranagar store sets a benchmark, blending international innovation with the city’s unique spirit. Bengaluru officially becomes the second city globally—after London—to host an official Nothing flagship store.

As Pei put it, India is Nothing’s biggest market, and Bengaluru, with its blend of tradition and tech, is the ideal starting point. For locals, it’s a new spot to geek out, collaborate, and perhaps even spot the next big idea rolling in on an auto-rickshaw.