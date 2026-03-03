LoP alleges misuse of intelligence in tracking pro-DKS MLAs

Bengaluru: TheBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid reports that the state intelligence department is allegedly being used to monitor MLAs associated with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress government of prioritising internal political calculations over governance. He alleged that the administration was more focused on “counting MLAs and tracking dinner meetings” than addressing pressing concerns such as law and order and rising communal tensions in the state.

The controversy erupted after a dinner meeting organised by Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna at a hotel, reportedly attended by legislators believed to be loyal to Shivakumar. Sources claim that following the gathering, the Chief Minister sought detailed information about the movements and political activities of MLAs. The state intelligence department, which functions under the Chief Minister’s control, has allegedly been instructed to provide more frequent and detailed updates beyond routine reports.

While the Shivakumar camp reportedly indicated that around 40 MLAs attended the dinner, sources suggest that only 32 legislators were present out of the 69 invited. Nevertheless, the event has fuelled speculation about internal power dynamics within the Congress. Some MLAs are said to be planning a visit to Delhi after the budget session to meet the party high command.

Amid growing murmurs of a potential leadership change, a section of neutral MLAs has reportedly conveyed that any decision must safeguard the party’s image ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. They have emphasised that internal instability could damage Congress’s prospects.

Adding another dimension to the issue, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is said to be seeking legal clarity regarding cases pending against Shivakumar. Senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing Shivakumar in certain matters, is expected to brief the party leadership.

Though the Supreme Court dismissed a 2018 money laundering case against Shivakumar in March 2024, concerns remain about other pending cases, including disproportionate assets allegations, which the BJP may use as political ammunition.

As tensions simmer within the ruling party, the opposition continues to question the government’s priorities, intensifying the political heat in Karnataka.