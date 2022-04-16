Low-lying areas inundated as heavy rain pounds Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Houses in several areas were flooded because of a heavy rain in the city on Thursday. In the wake of rain havoc, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed officials to take up a survey in waterlogged areas to assess the dame to provide compensation to victims.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the damage caused by the heavy rain on Thursday in the city, Gaurav Gupta said that 80 houses were inundated near Kamakya theatre as about 73 mm rain pounded Bengaluru. Inspections were held in the night by officials along with the BBMP administrator.

In addition to nine permanent control rooms in the BBMP limits 63 temporary ones will be set up during the rainy season.

Gaurav Gupta has instructed the officials to immediately set up temporary control rooms at the divisional level based on the necessity.

The Chief Commissioner has also told the officials to deploy 8 teams in the night to clear fallen trees and the remaining 13 for the day duty.

"About 150 houses in Uttarahalli area of Bommanahalli Zone have been flooded.

Meals and water have been provided to the local residents. Surveys in the waterlogged houses are being taken up by the officials from the revenue and the engineering section," the Bommanahalli Zone Chief Engineer said in the meeting.

Rainwater accumulated in city's Pramoda layout, Mallathahalli, golf club in the eastern zone and Doddanekundi in the Mahadevapura zone, the officials said.

Due to the heavy rain in and around the Vidyapeeth Kamakya theatre in the South Zone, water from the stormwater drain has flooded the low-lying areas.

To study the situation firs-hand, at around 11 pm, BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, Gaurav Gupta and other officials visited the site and directed the officials to take immediate action to alleviate the sufferings of the residents.

About 20 houses in Ganesh Mandir ward were in three-feet water following flooding and household appliances were damaged. Around 30 houses in Chikkasandra Ward also have been flooded. Paurakarmikas and BBMP personnel stepped in to drain out the rainwater from houses.

The residents were provided meals and water.