Low testing behind dip in Covid count: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: While the State Government is chest thumping for a drastic drop in Covid cases, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former chief minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday attributed the trend to reduction in tests.

He referred to an April 25 circular issued by National Health Mission (Karnataka) director Arundhati Chandrasekhar suspending random testing of asymptomatic persons until further orders.

"@BJP4Karnataka govt is instilling false sense of confidence by claiming that the #Covid19 cases have been reduced. In reality, it is only because of reduced testing. Order by National Health Mission director has exposed the lies of @CMofKarnataka & @mla_sudhakar," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The former chief minister said that this was the reason for low coronavirus count in the State.

"@BJP4Karnataka govt has ordered not to test asymptomatic people for #Covid19. This is the reason for low count in the State. Is @CMofKarnataka even aware of the implications of such order?" he asked in his tweet.

"Asymptomatic person may infect many more people if that person is not tested. This will risk the lives of many. All due to a fooling order by @BJP4Karnataka govt. This is one of the reasons for the rise in cases even during lockdown," the senior Congress leader further said.

However, the virologists in the city have claimed that asymptomatic patients are more vulnerable.