Majestic-Mysuru Road Metro services suspended 

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line services between Majestic and Mysuru Road stations will be suspended for eight days from March 21 to March 28 to facilitate extension work. There will be no such disruption in the rest of the Purple Line and will be available between Majestic and Baiyyappanahalli. Services along the Green Line between Nagasandra and Silk Institute stations, will also remain unaffected.



In a statement released by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday said, "In view of the pre-commissioning of the extension line of East-West Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri and modification works to the Signalling System of Magadi Road-Mysore Road Section, the train services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Mysuru Road will remain suspended for eight days."

"Consequently, the metro services on the Purple Line will be available only between Baiyyappanahalli and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic during these 8 days. Normal Metro Train Services in the Purple Line will resume from 7 am of 29 of March," the statement added.

After facing a series of delays, the Kengeri extension project was commissioned under Phase 2 of the Namma Metro Project in Bengaluru in January 2021. The project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It's is likely to be ready for public use only by June, officials said.