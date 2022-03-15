Man Died In Bengaluru By Falling Into Pathhole

A Haveri-based techie, Ashwin 27 years old was died in a road accident in the M S Palya area on Sunday night.



The victim was the family's only son and breadwinner. His mother is the only one who used to reside with him. Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation and will take appropriate action.



Last week, the High Court took action against the BBMP and the BWSSB, requesting a new work plan to remove potholes in the city, following a series of catastrophes and deaths. Roads are frequently dug because of a lack of cooperation between the two bodies, according to popular belief.

On Sunday, Ashwin went to visit a friend's house and was killed when he slipped into a pothole dug by the BBMP and BWSSB on his way back home.

There were no warning signs or barricades around the pothole, according to reports. However, it is also claimed that Ashwin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. He was brought to a private hospital right away, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Ashwin's pals are upset at the Bangalore Water Board and the BBMP's ongoing indifference in the aftermath of the unfortunate tragedy.

The victim's body was submitted for a post-mortem to see if alcohol was involved in the accident. This incident has been reported to the Yelahanka Traffic Police Department.