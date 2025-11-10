Man-eater tiger captured after three deaths in Saragur taluk

Bengaluru: A tiger that had been terrorisingvillagers and livestock in the Saragur taluk of Mysuru district for over a month has finally been captured, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre announced on Thursday. The tiger is believed to have killed three people and injured several others in a series of attacks near the Bandipur-Nagarahole forest belt.

Minister Khandre said that forest officials had confirmed the capture of the big cat, which had created panic in the region after repeated attacks on villagers. “The tiger suspected to be responsible for the deaths in Heggadalli, Moleyur, and Nugu has been captured. Instructions have been issued to verify whether this is indeed the same tiger by comparing its DNA with samples collected from the victims,” he said. According to officials, the captured tiger is about 12 to 13 years old and is in a weakened condition. Its teeth are worn down, making it unable to hunt wild prey effectively, forcing it to stray into human settlements in search of easier prey like cattle. “Preliminary assessment indicates that due to age-related weakness, the tiger could not hunt in the wild and hence started attacking livestock and humans near villages,” the minister said. The forest department had intensified combing operations after three villagers were killed in separate attacks within a month. Following these deaths, safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole national parks were temporarily suspended, and staff were redeployed to assist in the tiger capture operation. Teams from multiple forest ranges participated in the massive search effort, which involved camera traps, tranquilizer teams, and night patrols. Minister Khandre also directed senior forest officials, including the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Director of Project Tiger, to camp in the affected areas and conduct a detailed review. “Officials have been instructed to verify whether any other tigers are involved in similar attacks and to continue surveillance in all human habitation zones bordering the forests,” he added.

The tiger has been shifted to a rescue centre for observation, pending confirmation of its involvement in the three killings. Three killed in a month

In the last one month, three people — identified as Rajasekhar from Bannegere, Doddaningayya from Kurnegala, and Chowdanayaka from Heggudilu — have died in tiger attacks in the region. Earlier, Mahadev alias Madegowda from Badagalapura village was seriously injured and lost his eyesight in a similar attack. The series of incidents had sparked outrage among local residents, who demanded immediate government intervention and compensation for the victims’ families.