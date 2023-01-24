Man From Bengaluru Throws Cash From Flyover

In a busy market area of the city, a man in Bengaluru stopped traffic on a flyover by throwing money at passersby and onto the crowd below.The man in a coat and pants walking on the flyover while carrying a wall clock around his neck and flinging big amounts of cash in the air was seen on video by passing drivers. Some of the drivers can be seen rushing over to him and asking for cash.



At the KR market, which is close to the city's town hall, a sizable crowd had also gathered below the﻿ overpass. The notes were of Rs 10 denomination. People who were present when the incident happened claim that he flung notes worth Rs 3,000 around. Who the guy was and the reason behind his money disposal are unknown.



By the time a police unit arrived, the man had apparently left the area and fled from there. Police have opened an investigation by filing a case alleging that a law and order issue was caused.