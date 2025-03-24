Mangalore Diocese Mega Bible Convention concludes

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Diocese Mega Bible Convention, organised by the Mangalore Diocesan Service Communion (MDSC) and the Bible Commission, concluded at the Holy Cross Church, Cordel Grounds, with a focus on spiritual reflection and strengthening family ties. Around 10,000 people, including many families, participated in the event.

The programme began with a prayer and worship session led by Kevan Dsouza, MDSC Coordinator, followed by group singing led by Rony D’Souza from Ambemblal and his team.

The Eucharistic Mass was led by Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of the Mangalore Diocese. Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel Church and Spiritual Director of MDSC, delivered a sermon on the theme “We are created and called to be transformed,” encouraging participants to reflect on the role of faith in family life and the importance of following religious teachings. Rev. Fr Edattu VC conducted a session that included prayers for deliverance and healing.

The proceedings were translated by Rev. Fr Andrew D’Souza and Fr Joseph Martis.A prayer session for families marked the conclusion of the convention. The organisers expect the event to encourage reflection on spiritual values and strengthen family relationships within the community.