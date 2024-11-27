Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to Jail for Contempt of Court

,: A local court in Mangaluru has sentenced Hanumanth Kamath to 90 days of imprisonment in connection with a contempt of court case.

The case pertains to an order issued earlier by the court restraining Hanumanth Kamath from interfering in the administrative activities of the daily operations of the Sri Vitobha Rukumayi Devara Bhandara on V.T. Road, Mangaluru. The order also prohibited him from claiming to be a trustee. This injunction was issued based on a plea by M. Varadaya Prabhu, a trustee of the temple, who had sought a temporary restraining order against Kamath.

Despite the court’s directive, Kamath allegedly declared himself a trustee and participated in daily administrative affairs, violating the injunction. His appeal against the restraining order was dismissed by the same court, and no relief was granted by the High Court when he filed a writ petition there.

After examining the case, the court found Kamath guilty of wilfully violating its order and sentenced him to 90 days of imprisonment. Senior advocate P. Ranjan Rao represented the petitioner in the case.