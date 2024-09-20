Mangaluru gets second tallest flagpole

Mangaluru: Karnataka’s second tallest flagpole was unveiled at Kadri Park in Mangaluru on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for the city and its residents. Standing 75 meters tall, this impressive structure is now the tallest flagpole in Dakshina Kannada and the second tallest in the state, with Belagavi’s 110-meter flagpole holding the top spot.

The flagpole’s construction was funded under the Smart City initiative. Speaking at the event, MP Captain Brijesh Chowta emphasised the national pride associated with such projects, stating. He also mentioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has strengthened national sentiments.

Taking to social media platform X, Capt. Chowta said, “Pleased to be at the inauguration of the tallest flag pole of our Dakshina Kannada district measuring 75 metres built under the Smart City Project at Kadri park today.”

MLA of Mangaluru South constituency, Vedavyas Kamath highlighted how this development would enhance tourism in the city, and Mayor Sudhir Shetty added that the flagpole features a lighting system and cost approximately Rs. 75 lakh to complete.The project is seen as a milestone for Mangaluru, enhancing the city’s infrastructure and symbolising national pride as it stands tall.