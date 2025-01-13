Mangaluru International Airport Achieves New Passenger Traffic Milestone

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has set a new record for passenger traffic, handling 7,710 travellers on January 12, 2025—the highest in a single day since the airport’s Commercial Operation Date (COD) on October 31, 2020.

The previous record of 7,637 passengers was set on November 10, 2024. The latest milestone saw 49 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), comprising 24 arrivals and 25 departures, with 7,613 adult passengers and 97 infants. The airport also facilitated 7,538 passengers on January 11, making it one of the busiest weekends in recent times.

Over the past year, the airport has consistently handled high passenger volumes, crossing the 7,000 mark multiple times. Other significant days include January 4, 2025 (7,613 passengers), December 31, 2023 (7,548), and November 25, 2023 (7,452).

Officials attribute this steady growth to increased air connectivity and rising demand for travel in the region. With the growing numbers, MIA continues to strengthen its position as a key aviation gateway in coastal Karnataka.