Mangaluru MLA Vedavyas Kamath Slams Congress Government for Administrative Failures

Mangaluru:

Mangaluru MLA Vedavyas Kamath has criticised the Congress-led state government for the chaos surrounding the mandatory implementation of the e-Khata system by the Revenue Department. He stated that the sudden imposition of e-Khata registration, without adequate preparation, has resulted in public inconvenience, forcing people to visit government offices repeatedly. Kamath mentioned that despite raising the issue in the Assembly and meeting the Revenue Minister, no concrete solution has been provided.

He pointed out that the system should have been piloted in select sub-registrar offices to assess its pros and cons before statewide implementation. However, the hasty decision has led to confusion and disarray. The situation worsened with the introduction of the Cauvery 2.0 software, causing server failures and delays in uploading documents. Kamath highlighted that citizens, unable to mortgage their properties for essential needs like weddings or loans, are left distressed by the inefficiency of the system.

Technical Glitches Compounding Public Woes

Kamath added that technical glitches in property documentation, such as discrepancies in land survey numbers and issues in recording property locations using mobile applications, have led to further inconvenience. Citizens seeking various certificates—sale deeds, title deeds, release documents, and conversion certificates—face challenges due to software malfunctions and unresponsive servers.

Public Access Denied at Mood Office: Administrative Failure

Kamath expressed concern over the restriction of public and advocate access to the Mangaluru Mood Office, a move unprecedented in any government office in the state. He criticised the Congress government for tarnishing Mangaluru’s reputation by allowing such incidents. Kamath questioned the justification behind denying entry to the public while failing to address the rampant corruption plaguing the office.

He also highlighted the severe shortage of essential staff, including the Town Planning Member (TPM), Assistant Town Planner (ATP), typists, and surveyors, leading to a backlog of pending work. The lone Town Planner is overwhelmed, handling 50-60 cases daily, leaving the public with no choice but to wait endlessly.

Smart Meter Tender Scam Exposed

Kamath accused the Congress government of facilitating a scam worth ₹15,000 crore in the procurement of smart meters. He alleged that the tendering process violated the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, benefiting favoured companies despite their lack of eligibility.

The MLA pointed out discrepancies in the pricing and installation of smart meters compared to other states. While neighbouring states have set a price of ₹900 with a monthly payment of ₹57 over eight years, Karnataka has enforced a price of ₹8,510 with a monthly payment of ₹71. Kamath condemned this as an exorbitant hike of 400-800%, describing it as “daylight robbery.”