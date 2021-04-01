Manipal Hospitals launches third phase of Covid vaccine drive 

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road initiated the third phase of the vaccination drive for all the citizens above 45 years of age on Thursday. Being conducted with the support of the government, close to 800 beneficiaries got vaccination on the first day of the drive at the hospital.

The vaccination drive was a successful initiative with extensive safety protocols taken by the hospital. Around 10 vaccination booths have been set up across OPD areas and the entrance of the hospital for this purpose. All the staffs were sensitised about their job responsibilities. Each booth had vaccine officers, nurses and doctors as per the government guidelines.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals said, "Given the current situation in the country, this is the need of the hour to fight against the virus. Our heartfelt gratitude to the government and their entire health department workforce for their constant support for this program. We hope to seek more cooperation and participation among the people to receive the vaccination in Bengaluru."

Jaya Jaspal Manish, a HR professional who heads a new age start-up company named OpEzee was the first person to take the vaccination today at the hospital. Excited about the vaccination drive, Jaya shares her thoughts about getting vaccinated, "I have always been conscious about my health and practise yoga every day.

As soon as the vaccination was announced for all above 45, I could not wait to get vaccinated. I'm confident about the vaccine and could not miss this opportunity to fight against Covid-19."