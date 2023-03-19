Massive animal rights march floods Bengaluru streets with compassion

Over 500 passionate activists from across Southern India took to the streets of Bengaluru's Jayanagar, joining forces in a powerful demonstration against animal abuse. The South Zone Animal Rights March, organized by Vegan India Movement (VIM) and Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation (BBAL), aimed to raise public awareness about the cruelty involved in using animals for food, clothing, entertainment, and experimentation.





With Rani Sarala Devi College in Jayanagar as the starting and ending location, the South Zone march brought in activists hailing from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other places. The day's events kick started with Chalktivism at 10 am where activists displayed messages/drawings on the street using chalk to convey the idea of Animal Rights and veganism.





With participants gathering on the grounds , several activists took to the stage to give speeches and enthuse the crowd for the march. The cruelty behind meat, milk, eggs, leather, circuses, zoos, and products tested on animals was highlighted, and the crowd was called to action to raise awareness about the horrors behind animal products. Activists marched out of the grounds at 4:30 pm for a 3.6-km impassioned walk holding placards and posters with Animal Rights messages for the public, covering key hotspots on the route like Madhavan Park, Cool Joint, BDA Complex, and Jain Temple.





The march aimed to raise awareness amongst the general public about animal rights. The messages shared depicted the stories of animals and the conditions they are needlessly subjected to just to gratify human desires. Placards and posters held short but impactful messages encouraging people to think about their choices.





The march's aim was to demand animals' basic rights to life, liberty and freedom from torture. People's attention was also drawn to the concept of veganism, which is a way of living that encourages people to take a stance against the commodity status of animals by boycotting all forms of animal use (for food, clothing, entertainment, experimentation).





Completing the circuit and returning to Rani Sarala Devi College at 7:30 PM, participants of the march were treated to a vegan dinner, and community-building activities organised by BBAL.Jayaseelan TD and Sai Vignesh, founders of Ahimsa Farm Animal Sanctuary and Almighty Animal Care Trust, respectively, highlighted their rescue efforts for farm animals and their contribution to the Animal Rights Movement, tugging at the heartstrings of the crowd gathered. The successful Animal Rights March was just one of the many initiatives taken by VIM and BBAL to raise awareness about the plight of animals and demand an end to the commodity status of animals.



