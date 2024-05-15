Candidates thank voters for taking part in Festival of Democracy

Ongole: The candidates, who contested in the elections from various parties thanked the voters for participating in the polling and supporting them. They released press notes on Tuesday, appreciating the voters for taking time and trouble to come to the polling booths in their villages from long distances, and assured them that they would strive to keep up their confidence if the people gave them the chance to serve.

TDP Ongole MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy thanked everyone for supporting the NDA candidates in the state. He thanked the local BJP, Jana Sena and TDP leaders in the seven segments and their supporters for participating in the extensive campaign and the polling.

TDP AP vice-president and Ongole MLA candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao appreciated the people for joining one another in exercising the right to vote. He praised them for standing in the sun for hours determined to bring a change in the state.

YSRCP Ongole MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy thanked voters for being part of the election process. He wished that he would get a chance to serve them again. YSRCP Kondapi candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh thanked voters for standing by him. He assured that he would always be available to the people in the constituency.

Congress Ongole MP candidate Eda Sudhakar thanked the Congress party MLA candidates and workers, CPM, AAP leaders, and cadre for supporting him. He said that he witnessed the people’s affection for the Congress, and they wish to see Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister.