Mega Bible Convention in Mangalore Inspires Thousands, Approaches Grand Finale

Mangaluru: The Mega Bible Convention 2025, organised by the Mangalore Diocesan Service Communion (MDSC) in collaboration with the Bible Commission, continued to draw thousands of faithful on its third day at the Holy Cross Church, Cordel Grounds, Mangalore. The convention, which began on March 20, has been marked by spiritual renewal, healing, and an overwhelming response from participants seeking divine blessings.

This year’s convention holds special significance as it celebrates the Golden Jubilee of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement in the Diocese of Mangalore. The event has been a platform for the faithful to deepen their faith and experience God’s grace through praise and worship, spiritual discourses, deliverance prayers, the Eucharistic celebration, and adoration.

On the third day, the Eucharistic Mass was presided over by Rev. Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore, along with Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Kulshekar Church and Spiritual Director of MDSC, Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza from the Karnataka Regional Service Communion, and other priests.

During his sermon, Msgr Maxim Noronha reflected on the transformative power of God’s Word. He emphasised that life presents challenges, but the Word of God offers second chances, highlighting the opportunity for spiritual renewal through the convention.

The day featured praise and worship led by Br Alwyn D’Souza, supported by the MDSC Team and the Cordel Church Choir. Their singing and prayers created a spirit of devotion and reflection among the attendees.

Rev. Fr Dominic Valanmanal from the Marian Retreat Centre, Kerala, delivered a discourse on deliverance and grace, guiding the faithful through prayers for healing and spiritual restoration. Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza served as the translator. As the convention approaches its final day, the number of participants continues to grow, reflecting the strong sense of faith and community. (eom)