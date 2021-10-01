Minister Sriramulu flags off first electric bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Transport Minister B Sriramulu flagged off Bengaluru's first environment-friendly electric bus at Kengeri depot on Thursday.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has finalized the tender for selection of service provider for procurement, operation and maintenance of 90 non-AC electric buses for Metro feeder service on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model as part of Bengaluru Smart City project.

The Bengaluru Smart City Limited will provide a financial assistance of Rs 50 crore for the operation of 90 electric buses. An incentive of Rs 50 lakh per each bus will be provided to bidder and Rs 5 crore will be utilized by BMTC for installation of charging infrastructure.

The tender has been finalized and Letter of Award has been issued to NTPC Vypar Vidyut Nigam at GCC rate of Rs 51.67 per km with electricity for 180 assured km for a period of 10 years.

The 90 buses will be operated by Depot-8 (Yeswanthpura), Depot-29 (K.R. Puram) and Depot-37 (Kengeri).

These buses have a 30-35 passenger capacity and will be deployed at various metro stations.