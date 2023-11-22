Live
Minister visits historical monuments in district
Tourism Department Minister HK Patil stressed to revive and preserve hundreds of neglected historical monuments in the district
Vijayapura: Tourism Department Minister HK Patil stressed to revive and preserve hundreds of neglected historical monuments in the district. During his visit on Tuesday, the Minister said he toured various historical sites in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, and Bagalkote districts, shedding light on their historical significance. He emphasized the importance of discussing the authenticity and potential conservation efforts for these monuments in the coming days.
In a unique encounter during visit Minister HK Patil engaged in a conversation in Kannada with Richard, an American citizen, showcasing the global appeal of Karnataka's cultural heritage. Impressed by Richard's fondness for Kannada, the minister extended an invitation to join him for breakfast the next morning, seeking his insights into the historical monuments.
Richard, responding in Kannada, shared his perspectives on Vijayapur, Mysore, Raichur, and Karnataka, expressing admiration for the state's rich cultural heritage. Minister HK Patil appreciated the American citizen's love for Kannada and happily invited him for breakfast the following day.
Reactng to Leader of Opposition R Ashoka s statement that the discussions around potential changes, including the Chief Minister's term, after the Lok Sabha elections. He argued that focusing on such speculations is a waste of time for the people and the media. Meanwhile, officials accompanied Minister HK Patil during his visit to various renowned monuments in the district, including the DC s office , District Treasury Department, Gagana Mahal, Anand Mahal, Adil Shahi Durbar Hall, administrative halls, storage offices, 7-storied Adil Shahi Palace, and the Sri Narasimha Saraswati Temple.