Minister warns of stern action in case of misappropriation

Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday issued instructions that the houses being constructed by the Karnataka Slums Development Board must be of good quality and all infrastructure related works must be completed within the stipulated time.

Reviewing the progress through the video conferencing in the wake of distribution of 36,000 houses by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the end of this month, he said the CM would be launching the house distribution simultaneously across the state, and the key of the houses must be handed over to the beneficiaries on the same day. All works such as drinking water, UGD and electricity connection must be completed before February 20. Any failure in this regard would be viewed seriously and stern action would be taken against the officials concerned.

The minister said the target set for every scheme would be distributed and in case of any harassment from the contractors, the names of such persons must be shared so as to include them in the black list. Any problem that would arise due to negligence of the officials would not spared and they would be kept under suspension and hold them responsible. Zameer Ahmed Khan said after the distribution of houses he would personally visit every district to ensure that only the beneficiaries should have been resided. All facilities must be in order at the time of distribution of houses. The state government would pay the share of the beneficiaries of 1.82 lakh who were allotted the houses by the Karnataka Slums Development Board in the last one decade. Each beneficiary had to pay Rs one lakh and the rest would be borne by the government. In the first phase, 36,000 houses would be distributed to the beneficiaries.

Department Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, Commissioner Venkatesh and Chief Engineer Balaraju were present.