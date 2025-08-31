Minor girl delivers baby in hostel toilet, main accused arrested

Yadgir: A shocking case from Yadgir district has taken a new turn with the arrest of the prime accused linked to the minor girl who delivered a baby inside a hostel toilet. Shahapur police confirmed that they have arrested 30-year-old Paramanna, a resident of Kakker village in Surapura taluk, who has now been identified as the key accused (A1) in the case.

The case came to light last week when a Class 9 student of a government-run residential school complained of severe pain and ended up delivering a baby in the school’s washroom. The incident created panic among hostel authorities and students after her cries for help drew the attention of other girls, who rushed in and assisted in the delivery. The newborn was immediately shifted to Shahapur taluk government hospital for treatment, while the mother too was admitted.

Following the incident, police registered a case against five individuals, including the hostel warden, principal, and staff nurse, holding them accountable for negligence and for attempting to conceal the matter. At the time of filing the FIR, the slot of A1 accused was left blank as police continued their investigation. With Paramanna’s arrest, authorities believe they have apprehended the person directly responsible for sexually exploiting the minor.

According to police, Paramanna had established an illicit relationship with the schoolgirl and had subjected her to repeated sexual assault, while threatening her not to disclose the matter to anyone.