Miracle forest challenge: Campaign to launch Miyawaki Forests across the country

Udupi: Led by environmental advocate Mahesh Shenoy, a group of enthusiasts is launching the 'Miracle Forest Challenge' campaign. This initiative aims to establish 500 Miyawaki forests across the nation in its initial phase. Interested individuals can register on the Facebook page '@MiracleForestChallenge', with an online training session scheduled for August 27. Shenoy shared that his inspiration came from successfully cultivating a Miyawaki forest in his backyard four years ago, driving his desire to train others and encourage more such forests.

Mahesh Shenoy, who has conducted the 'Miracle Morning Session' to promote early rising habits for over two and a half years, is now shifting his focus towards increasing urban greenery. He plans to provide training on creating Miyawaki Forests, which require minimal land (one or two cents) yet yield dense growth in a short time. The upcoming session on August 27, set from 10 am to 11.30 am, will be inaugurated virtually by Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavara Matha, Udupi. The event will be in Kannada, followed by an English session in September.

To participate in the Kannada or English sessions, interested individuals should complete the online registration form available on the '@MiracleForestChallenge' Facebook page. Post the online training, Shenoy plans to extend the training to schools and colleges. Assisting in organizing the training sessions are fellow environmental activists Manoj Kadaba, Muradhidhar H S, Kantharaj Sagar, Mohammed Mustaf, and Premananda Kalmady.