MLA Siddu Savadi alleged ISIS behind murder of Jain monk

Bengaluru: Teradal assembly constituency BJP MLA Siddu Savadi alleged that terrorist organisation ISIS is behind murder of Jain monk Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj of Hirekodi village in Chikkodi, Belgaum district.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday MLA Siddu Savadi has stated that Jain monks have been targeted and that there is an ISIS conspiracy in this. Swamiji was killed so violently that he was given an electric shock, cut into pieces and put in a bore well. All the Jain sages are worried about this. We have no faith in this government, there should be a CBI investigation. There was no financial business of deceased monk , he wanted to open a trust and build a medical college hospital. He asked money from many people to establish college. . Our demand is that the case should be transferred to CBI investigation.

Responding to allegations of BJP MLAs Minister Priyank Kharge has warned the BJP leaders who are making statements against the Congress in the Jain Muni murder case said that I appeal to all the BJP leaders. Please, if you have any information about Monks murder, bring it to the Home Department and submit the document. Don’t come in front of the media and say that they have a problem with each other. Siddu Savadi says that ISIS is involved. Please provide your document to the concerned department. They will investigate and one should not speak loose talks. He said that what the BJP leaders should make it clear that what government is hiding in this case.

He said at the investigation stage, they say as much as they need to say. You have to be patient until the charge sheet is filed , then everyone will get the information. It appears to be personal reason is behind the murder at the preliminary investigation stage. BJP is doing politics in this. It is an insult to the central leaders that the House is running without the Leader of the Opposition. There is respect for the House and they have put a black dot on it. There has to be a serious discussion about the budget. We have implemented three out of five guarantees. There are many problems in the state and there is no opposition leader to discuss them. He said that the leaders of the opposition party should be appointed first.